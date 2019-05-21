Buttigieg appears on cover of 'Out' magazine's Pride issue

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel Trump hits Fox News after Buttigieg town hall: 'What is going on with Fox?' MORE (D) appeared Tuesday on the cover of Out magazine's special edition annual Pride issue.

Buttigieg will appear on issues of the magazine this month alongside actress M.J. Rodriguez and Stonewall Inn activist Sylvia Rivera, while the magazine referred to the Indiana presidential hopeful as "the most viable gay candidate to run for president to date."

"[H]is campaign raises crucial questions about what it means to be a pro-LGBTQ+ candidate," the magazine continued.

In an interview with the magazine published Tuesday alongside the cover, Buttigieg expressed his support for the Equality Act, a bill which would codify in federal law protections for gay, lesbian, and transgender people against discrimination.

“We’re not [where we should be] on gay rights, and we’re that much further from where we want to be on trans equality,” he told the magazine.

Buttigieg added in the interview that he was eager to see a day when a gay man running for president would not be newsworthy.

“Equality, to me, looks like a world where [a gay presidential candidate is] not newsworthy,” Buttigieg told Out magazine. “But I get that it is. I understand the importance and the sort of historic quality that could be attached to [my campaign] and the change that it represents.”