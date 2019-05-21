2020 Democratic presidential candidates rally in support of abortion rights

Democratic presidential candidates rallied on the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday against a rash of state abortion bans they say have been encouraged by President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE and his administration.

“This is the beginning of President Trump’s war on women,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandO'Rourke says he would 'absolutely' do Fox News town hall Gillibrand 'very unhappy' with 'Game of Thrones' finale Gillibrand endorses DC statehood: Democracy doesn't mean 'for some of us' MORE (D-N.Y.) at the “Stop the bans” rally promoting abortion rights hosted by Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL Pro-Choice America.

A large crowd of abortion rights protestors held signs reading “abortion is a human right” and “protect safe, legal abortion" as attendees loudly cheered on Gillibrand and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Sanders pledges to only nominate Supreme Court justices that support Roe v. Wade From dive bars to steakhouses: How Iowa caucus staffers blow off steam MORE (D-N.J.).

Women are being treated as “second class citizens under Trump” and are “being ignored,” Gillibrand said, adding Democrats will flip the Senate and win the White House with the help of abortions rights supporters.

Booker and Gillibrand have made abortion rights a central part of their campaigns in recent days after Alabama’s Republican governor signed an abortion ban with no exemptions for cases of rape or incest. They are among the candidates who support a push to pass a law enshrining abortion rights.

Trump distanced himself from the Alabama bill over the weekend, tweeting that he supports exemptions.

Still, Democrats running for president view the issue as a winning one that could galvanize female voters in 2020.

“We will not stand for this attack on human rights,” Booker said to cheers from protestors.

Booker compared the fight over state abortion bans to the civil rights movement, saying people must ’take to the streets.”

”We see people trying to take us backward, but we must go forward,” Booker said, reiterating a campaign promise to pass federal legislation protection access to abortion.

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget CNN announces four more town halls featuring 2020 Dems De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' MORE (D-Ohio), who is running for president also spoke. Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel Trump hits Fox News after Buttigieg town hall: 'What is going on with Fox?' MORE, mayor of South Bend, Ind., did not speak but stopped by the rally to take pictures with supporters. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection California Democrats face crisis of credibility after lawsuits Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel MORE (I-Vt.), another candidate for president, made a brief appearance, but didn’t address the crowd.

“Abortion is health care, it is a woman’s constitutional right, and people in every state in this counry are ready to defend that right,” Sanders tweeted during the rally.

“Together, we are going to #StopTheBans and end the attacks on women’s rights.”