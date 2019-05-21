North Korean media rips Biden: a 'fool of low IQ'

North Korea’s state media outlet KCNA hammered former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget The Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Trump: Foreign countries want Biden in office so they can continue 'ripping off' the US MORE Tuesday as a “snob bereft of elementary quality as human being” as the Democratic presidential primary gets underway.

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the agency wrote in a commentary piece. The news outlet went on to belittle Biden as a “fool of low IQ,” citing his college grades and disparaging him for falling asleep at a 2011 speech by former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaFeehery: A whole new season of 'Game of Thrones' Mercury rollback is a direct threat to our children's health Lightfoot takes office as Chicago's first black woman mayor MORE.

“Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it,” KCNA wrote.

It is unclear if KCNA was responding to a certain comment the former vice president made, though Biden went after President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE at a rally Saturday for embracing “dictators and tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnTrump: War would 'be the official end of Iran' Leon Panetta: We're living in a more dangerous world Biden calls for unity, jabs at Trump in campaign launch MORE.”

Biden also praised Trump in February after he walked away from a nuclear summit with North Korea, saying “He did the right thing by walking away. A bad deal is worse than no deal.”

The former vice president has emerged as a frontrunner in the mushrooming Democratic presidential primary field, topping every national poll since he announced his White House bid last month and garnering millions of dollars in campaign donations.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding KCNA's article.