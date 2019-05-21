Trump-linked lobbyist holding fundraiser for House Democrat

A Florida lobbyist who previously lobbied for President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE's businesses in Florida and served as a top donor to his 2016 presidential campaign will appear at an upcoming fundraiser for a Democratic congressman.

Politico reported Tuesday that Brian Ballard and several members of his lobbying firm will attend an upcoming fundraising event for Rep. Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchHouse ethics panel renews probes into three GOP lawmakers Overnight Energy: Bipartisan climate caucus eyes litmus test for new members| Green groups want freeze on Keystone construction| Bernhardt sworn in as Secretary of Interior Overnight Energy: Bipartisan climate caucus eyes litmus test for new members | Greens want freeze on Keystone construction | Bernhardt sworn in as Interior chief MORE (D-Fla.), a centrist Democrat who endorsed Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection What the Mueller report tells us about Putin, Russia and Trump's election Steve Bullock puts Citizens United decision at center of presidential push MORE (D), for president in 2016.

Ballard along with several associates will host the event at a steakhouse in Washington, D.C. according to Politico and was said by one of the event's other organizers to be likely to host future events for the Democratic congressman.

"Congressman Deutch is a reasonable, pragmatic, thoughtful representative," former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla.) told Politico. "He's a loyal Democrat, but he takes great pride in reaching across the aisle whenever possible."

"The approach of the firm is to be a bipartisan firm,” he added of Ballard's lobbying group.

Ballard Partners previously worked with the Trump Organization in the state prior to the president's 2016 election victory, and now serves clients such as Amazon, Boeing, and Uber according to Politico.