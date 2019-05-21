O'Rourke explains why he livestreamed himself getting a haircut

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), a Democratic presidential hopeful, explained why he livestreamed himself getting a haircut in his hometown of El Paso, saying it was to highlight the contributions immigrants have made to his community.

“My intent is to show off my hometown of El Paso, Texas and this extraordinary barber who produced this haircut that you are seeing right now who moved over from Ciudad Juarez nine years ago at the height of some horrific violence there to start a business in my hometown, to create jobs, to contribute to our quality of life, to help tell the American story,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday.

“This is a country of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees from the world over. Nothing to be afraid of, everything to celebrate, so that’s what we were trying to do.”

The former Texas congressman livestreamed the visit to Chema’s barber shop last week, in which his barber discussed his journey from Mexico and O’Rourke then answered questions from Facebook users.

The video echoed a dentist appointment O'Rourke streamed on social media in January that some critics suggested was a publicity stunt that overshared.

The Texas Democrat has put his hometown at the center of his immigration plan, noting that El Paso and Ciudad Juarez are the largest binational community in the Western Hemisphere.

“We are safe not despite the fact that we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers. We are safe because we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers,” he said at his campaign launch in March.

O’Rourke entered the Democratic presidential primary as a possible frontrunner but has stalled amid languishing polls and dwindling media attention. His campaign, which initially shirked the national television circuit, has put him on several nationwide platforms as it seeks a reset to launch him back into the top tier of the primary pack.