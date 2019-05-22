Michael Caputo eyes congressional bid

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo is eyeing a bid for Congress if a key ally of the president is forced to leave office.

"I've never before wanted to run for public office, but I'm considering this seriously," Caputo told Politico's Playbook newsletter.

"If Rep. Collins will not run, or cannot win, I cannot allow this seat to go to someone who has not supported the president 100 percent, from the beginning, in their bones," he continued.

Politico reported Wednesday that Caputo is eyeing a run for Congress in New York's 27th congressional district, a seat currently held by Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsHouse ethics panel renews probes into three GOP lawmakers The Hill's Morning Report - Barr stiff-arms House following Senate grilling Trump ally in House calls for doubling gas tax to pay for infrastructure MORE (R).

Collins, one of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Dems' demands, impeachment talk: 'Witch Hunt continues!' Nevada Senate passes bill that would give Electoral College votes to winner of national popular vote The Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push MORE's closest allies on Capitol Hill, has been under investigation for insider trading since shortly before his successful reelection to the House last year. Though he rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors last fall, his future in Congress remains uncertain.

Caputo previously served on the communications team for Trump's successful 2016 bid, and has been active as a surrogate for the Trump administration on cable news shows following the election.

He left Trump's presidential campaign in June of 2016 after sending a celebratory tweet following the resignation of Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiClinton lawyer: Mueller's failure to draw conclusion on obstruction a 'massive dereliction' of duty Mueller's facts vs Trump's spin The time has come for the Democrats to act, finally MORE, the president's first campaign manager, which read simply: "ding dong, the witch is dead!"

"I regret sending out a tweet today alluding to the firing of Corey Lewandowski,” he wrote at the time to campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortRoger Stone considers suing to discover if he was spied on by FBI Ukrainian who meddled against Trump in 2016 is now under Russia-corruption cloud Feds ask judge to postpone ex-Trump campaign aide's sentencing MORE.

“In hindsight, that was too exuberant a reaction to this personnel move,” he continued in 2016. “I know this is a distraction from the kind of campaign you want to run, so I'm resigning my position as director of communications for caucus operations at the 2016 Republican Convention. Let's make this immediate."