Anita Hill: Female 2020 Democrats 'not being taken seriously'

Anita Hill Anita Faye HillHarris knocks Biden on crime bill: 'It did contribute to mass incarceration in our country' Biden defends 1994 crime bill, says it helped him 'beat the NRA' CNN resurfaces Biden remarks calling for a border fence MORE, who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasGinni Thomas shares posts criticizing Parkland students Clarence Thomas to appear in rare TV interview Clarence Thomas left Nice just hours before terror attack MORE of sexual misconduct in the 1990s, said that women in the 2020 Democratic primary race “are not being taken seriously as presidential candidates.”

“And I think if we don’t take them seriously as presidential candidates, we are not going to hear those voices,” Hill told The New York Times in an interview on Tuesday. “And that would be a tragedy.”

She added that she finds it “really, deeply troubling” that many of the women candidates are being discussed as good vice presidential picks.

Hill's treatment at the 1991 hearing for Thomas's confirmation has come under renewed scrutiny in the #MeToo era. The behavior of 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push Democrats sense new momentum in Trump tax return fight Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie becomes first African to deliver Yale graduation speech MORE, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, has particularly been scrutinized.

The Times asked Hill if her comments were directed at Biden and she said: “I don’t know that it’s just him. I think that that presumption about women as vice-presidential choices is not just about Joe Biden specifically, it’s about Joe Biden as the front-runner.”

Hill told The Times that she hopes to see more candidates taking on issues of sexual harassment and assault.

“I don’t know that the Biden campaign is addressing the issue directly, so I can’t say I’ve seen any,” she said. “I’m not even saying that Biden has to be the one to do it, or the only one to do it. I would really like to see all of the candidates address this issue.”

Biden said he spoke with Hill before launching campaign, expressing remorse for “what she endured,” but Hill has stated that she does not feel it was enough.

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying, ‘I’m sorry for what happened to you,’” she told the Times last month. “I will be satisfied when I know that there is real change and real accountability and real purpose.”

Six women are among the two dozen people vying for the 2020 presidential nomination. They are Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems break political taboos by endorsing litmus tests Biden says Congress must move to protect abortion rights Harris seeks Iowa edge with army of volunteers MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push Biden says Congress must move to protect abortion rights Harris seeks Iowa edge with army of volunteers MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGOP faces new challenge in 2020 abortion fight 2020 Dems break political taboos by endorsing litmus tests Biden says Congress must move to protect abortion rights MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHarris seeks Iowa edge with army of volunteers GOP senators split over antitrust remedies for big tech Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel MORE (D-Minn.) as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard says claim her campaign is getting boost from Putin apologists is 'fake news' Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights Poll: Biden is only Dem candidate that beats Trump outside of margin of error MORE (D-Hawaii) and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMomentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights Poll: Biden is only Dem candidate that beats Trump outside of margin of error Eye-popping number of Dems: I can beat Trump MORE.