Biden responds to North Korea insults: No surprise they want Trump in White House

Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push Democrats sense new momentum in Trump tax return fight Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie becomes first African to deliver Yale graduation speech MORE hit back at North Korea on Wednesday after its state-run media outlet slammed him as a “fool of low IQ," saying it was "no surprise" that country "would prefer" President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Dems' demands, impeachment talk: 'Witch Hunt continues!' Nevada Senate passes bill that would give Electoral College votes to winner of national popular vote The Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi remains firm despite new impeachment push MORE remain in the Oval Office.

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ‘embraces dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNorth Korean media rips Biden: a 'fool of low IQ' Trump: War would 'be the official end of Iran' Leon Panetta: We're living in a more dangerous world MORE’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” Andrew Bates, the Biden presidential campaign’s director of rapid response, told The Hill in a statement.

“Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return. Given Vice President Biden's record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House,” he added.

The comment came after North Korea’s KCNA news agency published a commentary piece excoriating the former vice president.

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the agency wrote. The news outlet went on to belittle Biden as a “fool of low IQ,” citing his college grades and disparaging him for falling asleep at a 2011 speech by former President Obama.

“Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it,” KCNA wrote.

It was not immediately clear if North Korea was responding to a specific comment Biden had made.

Besides mentioning Kim at his campaign launch Saturday and last week, Biden also slammed the North Korean leader as a “thug,” citing allegations he had his uncle executed.

Biden has emerged as the Democratic primary front-runner since he announced his presidential bid last month, beating out all other contenders in every national poll since he declared his White House campaign and garnering millions of dollars in campaign donations.