Kamala Harris says Democrats won't end Trump investigations even if he 'holds America's infrastructure hostage'

Democrats should not stop investigating Trump over his threats to end work with them on legislation, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D-Calif.) said Wednesday in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertCNN forces de Blasio to watch late-night comics ridicule him Scarborough: Pompeo 'disgracing himself' by 'insulting' Fox's Chris Wallace Colbert tears into Barr: 'Your four-page summary was a steaming pile of snit' MORE."

The presidential candidate said it would be wrong for her party to cave as Trump.

"He's going to hold America's infrastructure hostage...over the issue of the investigation," Harris said.

"The roads are falling apart," she added. "Families are suffering."

Colbert asked Harris why Democrats don't just temporarily "pause" the investigations, adding that Trump will "still be corrupt later."

"We cannot abandon our Democracy for the sake of appeasing somebody who is completely focused on his interests only," Harris responded.

Trump vowed to quit working with Democrats on infrastructure and walked out of a meeting at the White House with congressional leaders after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Threat of impeachment takes oxygen out of 2019 agenda Trump denies 'tantrum' in meeting with Pelosi: 'It is all such a lie!' MORE (D-Calif.) minutes before the meeting accused him of being involved in a cover-up.

Pelosi was referring to Trump's refusal to provide documents or have witnesses appear at the request of Democrats investigating his administration.

Harris is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

She has lagged behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues Lee, Sanders introduce bill to tax Wall Street transactions MORE (D-Vt.) in polls, but hopes to begin a climb with a "phase two" of her campaign.