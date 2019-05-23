Samantha Bee slams 2020 Democrats who go on Fox News

Comedian Samantha Bee slammed Democrats who appear on Fox News town halls, saying that they legitimize the conservative-friendly network.

"You do not have to go on Fox News," she said during an episode of her "Full Frontal" show that aired late Wednesday. "Look, it's great to talk to as many voters as possible, but where you talk to them matters."

"Why would you appear on a channel that talks about you like this?" she asked before playing clips of various Fox News contributors calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D-Mass.) "Pocahontas," referring to South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE as a "young buckaroo with flamboyant ideas" and saying that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D-Calif.) was "not hip-hop."

Bee also referenced an error in which the network displayed Harris's picture when talking about a shooting suspect.

"If you play along with Fox, you don't look principled or bipartisan, you just look stupid," she said.

"Nobody is impressed by how Charlie Brown reaches across the aisle to Lucy's football," she added, referencing the "Peanuts" cartoons.

"When you go on Fox News, no matter how lit your town hall game is that night, you are legitimizing them. You wouldn't go on North Korea state television, right?" she asked.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Harris and Warren have notably rejected offers for Fox News town halls, but a number of others, including Buttigieg, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues Lee, Sanders introduce bill to tax Wall Street transactions MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCNN's O'Rourke town hall finishes behind Fox News, MSNBC Anita Hill: Female 2020 Democrats 'not being taken seriously' Harris seeks Iowa edge with army of volunteers MORE (D-Minn.), have agreed to appear on the network.