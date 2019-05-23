Buttigieg: Trump 'does and says racist things and gives cover to other racists'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D) called President Trump Donald John TrumpFeinstein, Iranian foreign minister had dinner amid tensions: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign MORE a racist Thursday.

The South Bend, Ind. mayor said in a live interview with The Washington Post's Robert Costa that Trump not only says and does racist things, but that he also gives cover to other racists.

"If you do racist things, and say racist things, the question of whether that makes you a racist is almost academic," Buttigieg said. "The problem with the president is that he does and says racist things and gives cover to other racists."

"I mean it’s not an accident that hate crimes rose disproportionately in places that his campaign visited," Buttigieg added, apparently referencing a Washington Post study that found that reported hate crimes increased in counties that hosted a Trump campaign rally in 2016.

Buttigieg said the study showed how important a presidential candidate's behavior is, saying that the "conduct of our campaigns, not just their outcome," can "affect what happens in this country."

"Without having to examine his heart, there’s no question that we have to respond to the racism that is emanating from this White House," he said.

Buttigieg has emerged as an insurgent candidate since launching an exploratory committee for president earlier this year.

He has repeatedly taken aim at Trump over his policies and his rhetoric. He said in April that the president uses "white guy identity politics" to divide the working and middle class.

Multiple 2020 Democratic candidates have branded Trump as a racist, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues Lee, Sanders introduce bill to tax Wall Street transactions MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D-Calif.).

“When you talk about him calling African countries s-hole countries, when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion," Harris said in February.