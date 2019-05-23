2020 Democrats join striking McDonald's workers

Multiple Democratic presidential candidates expressed solidarity with striking McDonald’s workers and attended events with them around the country, according to ABC News.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee signs bill making Washington a sanctuary state Biden retains large lead over Sanders, other 2020 Dems in new Hill-HarrisX poll Inslee signs bill to make Washington first state to legalize human composting MORE (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBiden only Democrat with strong positive favorability numbers: poll CNN forces de Blasio to watch late-night comics ridicule him South Bend newspaper highlights Buttigieg's absences in recent months MORE (D) joined striking employees around the country, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues Lee, Sanders introduce bill to tax Wall Street transactions MORE (I-Vt.), who had to remain in Washington, D.C., to vote for a disaster relief bill, addressed the striking workers via a live town hall and pledged to sign legislation as president to raise the minimum wage and strengthen worker protections.

“Today, we live in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. But tens of millions of workers don't know that, because they're working longer hours for low wages,” Sanders said during the town hall. “Does anybody think that that is moral, or that is right?”

Castro, meanwhile, joined striking workers in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. "We’re here today to tell McDonald’s that it’s not acceptable to pay your workers a wage you can’t live on,” Castro said, according to ABC. Both Castro's and Sanders’s campaigns are unionized.

I’m proud to march alongside @McDonalds workers in Durham, NC this morning striking for fairer wages, better conditions, and the right to unionize. I'm going to join workers anywhere they're fighting for a living wage and safe working conditions. pic.twitter.com/Lox3bhq7dt — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 23, 2019

Inslee appeared with striking workers in Chicago Thursday, tweeting, “Today, I'm proud to be on the strike line with McDonald's workers in Chicago as they demand the right to a union, safe working conditions, and fair pay. Because that's what every one of us deserves.”

Today, I'm proud to be on the strike line with McDonald's workers in Chicago as they demand the right to a union, safe working conditions, and fair pay. Because that's what every one of us deserves. #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/TBXjXS2iXp — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) May 23, 2019

De Blasio, meanwhile, joined workers in Des Moines, Iowa, and tweeted, “Working people deserve to be paid fair wages for their labor, period."

Honored to stand with @McDonalds workers in Des Moines today in their #FightFor15. Working people deserve to be paid fair wages for their labor, period. pic.twitter.com/qCUM1OtETB — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 23, 2019

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes Harris readies a Phase 2 as she seeks to rejuvenate campaign 2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues MORE (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Dems put spotlight on disabilities issues Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — CBO officials testify on pros and cons of 'Medicare for All' | Booker vows to form White House office on abortion rights | Measles outbreak spreads with cases now in half the country Lee, Sanders introduce bill to tax Wall Street transactions MORE (D-N.Y.) also expressed solidarity with workers at the fast-food giant. Buttigieg posted a video supporting striking workers on Twitter.

Gillibrand, in an editorial in the Dallas Morning News, wrote, “We must ensure that workers' voices and concerns are heard in boardrooms across America. Unions make us stronger, and they don't just raise wages for their members — they help raise wages for all working Americans.”

McDonald’s cooks and cashiers are striking in major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami, demanding the company respect their right to form a union and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The company is also facing a spate of sexual harassment complaints, filed against both franchise and corporate-owned locations in 20 cities. Protesters assembled Tuesday outside the company’s Chicago headquarters to call for action on the issue.