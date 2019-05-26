Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates

A crowded field of two dozen Democrats are jostling for one of the 20 spots in the debates set to kick off next month, in what could provide a make-or-break moment for the campaigns.
To qualify, a candidate has to either receive donations from at least 65,000 individual donors, or register 1 percent support in three polls approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
The DNC has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both thresholds if over 20 contenders hit at least one of the qualifications, and could then use a series of tie-breakers to further narrow down the field.
Here is where 2020 contenders stand in terms of getting themselves to the debate stage.
Met both fundraising and polling thresholds
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Author Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Met only polling threshold
*Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.)
*Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)
Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.)
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
Met only fundraising threshold
None
Met neither threshold
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska)
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)
Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam
*The information is based on available reports. The campaigns did not immediately reply to request for comment from The Hill.