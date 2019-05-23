Castro swears off donations from oil, gas, coal executives

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro on Thursday declared he will refuse contributions to his White House bid by oil, gas and coal industry executives.

“Since day one, my campaign refused contributions from PACs, corporations, and lobbyists. Today I announced we're also refusing contributions from oil, gas, and coal executives—so you know my priorities are with the health of our families, climate and democracy. #NoFossilFuelMoney,” Castro tweeted.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary and San Antonio mayor said in a press release that he would not take donations of more than $200 from PACs, lobbyists or executives of fossil fuel companies.

Democratic candidates have sought to distance themselves from the fossil fuel industry in their push to win over voters focused on tackling climate change.

Castro is the 14th candidate so far to have signed a pledge committing to limit fossil fuel donations to their campaigns.

Candidates who have refrained from signing the pledge thus far include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Castro has not laid out an extensive climate policy yet but has vowed that he would sign an executive order recommitting the U.S. to the Paris climate accord and support the passage of a Green New Deal if he were elected president.