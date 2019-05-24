Trump campaign says he has 'taken the issue back' on health care: report

A top campaign aide to President Trump Donald John TrumpNASA exec leading moon mission quits weeks after appointment The Hill's Morning Report — After contentious week, Trump heads for Japan Frustration boils over with Senate's 'legislative graveyard' MORE said the White House has taken back the issue of health care from Democrats amid calls on the left for the party to embrace "Medicare for All" ahead of the 2020 election.

Tim Murtaugh, the president's 2020 campaign communications director, told Reuters that Trump "has taken the issue back" from Democrats following the GOP's failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, according to an article published on Friday.

“[Democrats are] taking the Blue Cross [insurance] card out of your wallet and making it worthless," he said.

Murtaugh added in the interview that Democrats have squandered their victories in the 2018 midterm elections by focusing on impeachment instead of hammering the Trump administration over how to fix the Affordable Care Act.

“The big conversation was about healthcare, and what are they talking about? Impeachment,” Murtaugh told Reuters, adding: “They won the election, but they haven’t done a damn thing with it.”

His remarks come despite recent polling that found that more than half of Republicans would support the implementation of a Medicare for All health care system.

Republicans including Trump himself have ripped the idea, championed in the 2016 election by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats join striking McDonald's workers Billionaire's M gift to Morehouse grads points way to student debt solution Poll: Nearly half of Clinton's former supporters back Biden MORE (I-Vt.), predicting that such a plan would not work if it was to be implemented.

"In practice, the Democratic Party’s so-called Medicare for All would really be Medicare for None," Trump wrote last year in a USA Today op-ed. "Under the Democrats' plan, today’s Medicare would be forced to die."