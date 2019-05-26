Teflon Joe? Biden brushes off attacks

One month into his presidential run, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJames Carville: Biden represents 'stability' not 'generational change' Trump's misspelling of Biden's name trends on Twitter Trump says 'I have confidence' after past North Korea missile tests MORE is topping national polls while showing a teflon-like quality to survive criticism lobbed against him.

Biden has a 17-point edge in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls. While the lead has actually fallen a bit since it spiked after his entry into the race on April 25, it remains healthy and steady since his announcement.

He also leads in all of the early-primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, and is clobbering rivals in South Carolina.

It is very early in the presidential primary, meaning there is plenty of time for Biden to falter.

But people closely following the race are expressing a mixture of surprise and respect at Biden’s first month in the race.

They say they believe Biden’s strength reflects the generally positive feelings many Democrats hold for him and former President Obama, along with the argument at the center of Biden’s campaign so far — that he is the Democrat with the best chance to defeat Trump.

“I think this month has proven that it’s not just name recognition,” said one longtime Biden ally and friend. “People just like Joe Biden. And Democrats right now really want to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpPapadopoulos on AG's new powers: 'Trump is now on the offense' Pelosi uses Trump to her advantage Mike Pence delivers West Point commencement address MORE and he is uniquely qualified for this moment.”

A ton of criticism and scrutiny preceded Biden’s entry to the race.

Strategists questioned whether he was liberal enough to win a Democratic primary given the party’s leftward tilt. They pointed to his past support for the Iraq War, a crime bill blamed for mass incarceration and banking legislation that helped financial interests in his home state.

So far, the criticisms haven’t put a huge dent in the former vice president.

“Quite frankly I’m surprised more of this stuff hasn’t gotten traction,” said Democratic strategist Jim Manley, who has known Biden since his time as a Senate aide. “And I’m surprised by how well he’s doing in general.”

The former vice president has also been hit for overly familiar contact with women and for his handling of the Anita Hill Anita Faye HillAnita Hill: Female 2020 Democrats 'not being taken seriously' Harris knocks Biden on crime bill: 'It did contribute to mass incarceration in our country' Biden defends 1994 crime bill, says it helped him 'beat the NRA' MORE and Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasAnita Hill: Female 2020 Democrats 'not being taken seriously' Ginni Thomas shares posts criticizing Parkland students Clarence Thomas to appear in rare TV interview MORE hearings. But it doesn’t seem to be hurting him.

One strategist who worked on the Obama campaign but is currently unaffiliated with any of the presidential campaigns said the controversy simply lowered expectations for the success of the campaign.

“Those seeking to keep him out of the race made him stronger by painting him as a hapless sexual predator who wouldn’t be able to raise money,” the strategist said. “So when he came out on stage and didn’t put his foot in his mouth in the first 30 seconds, didn’t grope someone on day one…he not only cleared the extraordinarily low bar set for him, but now looks like a juggernaut.”

Manley and other Democrats say Biden’s success reflects a cocktail of reasons, primarily the current chaos in the Trump administration and also his time as Obama’s vice president.

“With all due respect to the vice president, a lot of people saw him at Obama’s side for eight years and he’s got a reservoir of support because of that,” Manley said.

Biden is also probably helped by the large field he’s running in, which has divided supporters of other Democrats into a number of camps. It is a point in which Biden would highlight on calls with donors and other potential supporters of the campaign: With such a crowded field, no one would get to 50 percent.

This week, a Morning Consult poll showed that Biden is the second of every opponent’s supporter with the exception of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump defense pick expected to face tense confirmation 2020 Democrats target federal ban on abortion funding Gillibrand seizes on abortion debate to jump-start campaign MORE (D-Mass.).

The survey was an important metric for the Biden campaign and its allies.

“You talk to many operatives and activists who may be supporting other candidates and they still have positive feelings about the vice president,” said David Wade, a Democratic strategist who served as a spokesman to Biden after he was selected to be Obama’s running mate.

Wade said structurally the Iowa caucus system in particular rewards candidates who are strong second choices, because in a crowded field with two dozen candidates, “a whole crop of candidates won’t make it past the first cut and their supporters will find somewhere else to go.”

Wade, who also served as a senior aide to former Democratic nominee John Kerry John Forbes KerryPompeo has never directly spoken to Iranian counterpart: report Trump's rejection of the Arms Trade Treaty Is based on reality Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie becomes first African to deliver Yale graduation speech MORE in 2004, said that process “helped propel both Kerry and John Edwards out of Iowa.”

“But more than any single state, in a race where even the most hard-core activists are laser focused on defeating Donald Trump, being broadly acceptable to all the different lanes that make up the progressive super highway really matters,” Wade added. “It doesn’t mean there won’t be tough stretches. Every campaign will have its ups and downs but it means you’re going to be durable and resilient.”

Biden aides and allies acknowledge their candidate is happy with his frontrunner status.

“I think we’re all a little surprised by how well he’s done but it confirms to us that what we knew all along was true. He is the best candidate,” one ally acknowledged.

But they know treacherous roads lie ahead.

In the coming weeks, Biden plans to take some time to prepare for the first debate in order to help combat any fire he may take on stage from opponents seeking to poke holes in his record.

Rivals have sought to poke at Biden’s electability edge.

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg defends Kaepernick, NFL players who kneel during national anthem Journalism is now opinion-based — not news-based Buttiegieg backs NFL players' right to protest during anthem: I 'put my life on the line to defend' that MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., this week said you “earn the nomination by winning it.”

“Nobody’s earned the nomination in 2019,” Buttigieg told the Washington Post.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSan Francisco police chief apologizes for raid on journalist's home Gillibrand seizes on abortion debate to jump-start campaign Senate Democrats to House: Tamp down the impeachment talk MORE (D-Calif.) also sought to pour water on the electability argument.

“I think that Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” Harris told reporters during a stop in New Hampshire earlier this month. “As vice president, he’s proven that he knows how to do the job.”

Biden allies say such criticisms are a sign of what’s to come. But they don’t sound worried.

“You have a man in the Oval Office who is horrible for our country and people want him out and they think Biden is the one to do that,” one ally said.

“As far as the criticism goes, they’re just not buying it,” the ally said of the attacks on Biden.