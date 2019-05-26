James Carville: Biden represents 'stability' not 'generational change'

Democratic strategist James Carville said in an interview that aired Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJames Carville: Biden represents 'stability' not 'generational change' Trump's misspelling of Biden's name trends on Twitter Trump says 'I have confidence' after past North Korea missile tests MORE represents what Democrats have been familiar with rather than "generational change"

"Biden represents stability...but doesn't represent generational change," Carville told radio host John Catsimatidis that aired on AM 970 in New York.

He added that a big question in the race is whether Biden will be able to hold onto his lead or whether he will falter and open up the race to one of his many competitors for the nomination.

"The field's going to wind down pretty quick I think," Carville said, referring to the two dozen people in the race. "It's really a question of Biden and everybody else and can Biden stay in the lead or does he falter and then one of these other people come charging from behind."

Biden has been a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic Primary race in most major polls. In a Monmouth University poll last week, he had support from 33 percent of Democrats, with his closest challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJames Carville: Biden represents 'stability' not 'generational change' Ocasio-Cortez, progressives trash 'antisemitic' Politico illustration of Bernie Sanders 2020 Democrats target federal ban on abortion funding MORE (I-Vt.) 18 percentage points behind.