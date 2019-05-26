Biden aide: Trump typo tweet from Japan 'unhinged and erratic'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJames Carville: Biden represents 'stability' not 'generational change' Trump's misspelling of Biden's name trends on Twitter Trump says 'I have confidence' after past North Korea missile tests MORE's campaign team fired back at a tweet by President Trump Donald John TrumpPapadopoulos on AG's new powers: 'Trump is now on the offense' Pelosi uses Trump to her advantage Mike Pence delivers West Point commencement address MORE describing Biden as "a low IQ individual," calling it "unhinged and erratic."

“I would say the tweet speaks for itself, but it’s so unhinged and erratic that I’m not sure anyone could even say that with a straight face," an unnamed aide told ABC News. “The spelling error was not the main problem with the first one.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he has "confidence" in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnTrump says 'I have confidence' after past North Korea missile tests Trump aide: North Korean missile tests violated UN resolutions North Korea: Nuclear talks with US won't resume without new approach MORE despite recent missile tests some have said violate a United Nations resolution. In the same post, Trump said Kim "called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual."

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?" Trump wrote.

In his first version of the tweet, Trump misspelled Biden's name as "Bidan."

Trump and Biden have exchanged more barbs in recent days as the 2020 presidential race heats up and as Biden appears to be the leading Democratic candidate.

Last week, Trump attacked Biden during a campaign rally, arguing that foreign countries want Biden to become president so they can keep "ripping off" the U.S.

"He announced he’s running for president, and he said it’s because foreign leaders called him up and begged him to do it," Trump said. "Absolutely. Foreign countries liked it much better. That’s what they want. They want Biden so that China can continue to make $500 billion a year and more, ripping off the United States."