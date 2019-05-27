Buttigieg campaign pushing wealthy supporters to keep up fundraising momentum: report

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTeflon Joe? Biden brushes off attacks Buttigieg accuses Trump of 'slander against veterans' with comments about pardons Buttigieg: US 'policy has to be to avoid escalation in the Persian Gulf' MORE's campaign has reportedly rolled out a program to court wealthy supporters, with participants eligible to receive benefits including meetings with the South Bend, Ind., mayor.

The program, reported by Politico on Monday, would encourage bundlers to pledge to raise between $25,000 and $250,000 in exchange for the perks.

Supporters are reportedly being asked to raise half of what they pledge by the end of the fundraising period next month. They are encouraged to do so "through house parties and other ways to bring a wider group of donors into the campaign,” according to a memo on the plan obtained by the news outlet.

Program members are also reportedly offered “mentorship and networking opportunities for both experienced and less experienced fundraisers to connect, strategize, and ideate.”

The top-tier members who sign up to raise $250,000 will reportedly be offered quarterly briefings with Buttigieg and monthly briefings with campaign staffers. They will also be given access to events such as “Speaker Series conversations,” according to Politico.

The largest permitted individual contribution is $2,800, so donors will have to court others to give to the campaign to be eligible for program benefits.

Buttigieg said that he raised $7 million in the first quarter. He took off after initially launching a long-shot White House bid and consistently polls near the top of the 24-person Democratic field.

The Hill has reached out to Buttigieg's campaign for comment.