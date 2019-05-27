Meghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain on Pelosi-Trump feud: 'Put this crap aside' and 'work together for America' Meghan McCain says Ben Carson should be developing brain cancer treatment, not working at HUD Stormy Daniels praises Meghan McCain for going off-script in interview MORE on Monday asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Democratic senator says McCain listed off names of dictators during Trump inaugural Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE (D-Minn.) to leave McCain's father "out of presidential politics" after Klobuchar said the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainDemocratic senator says McCain listed off names of dictators during Trump inaugural Climate change is a GOP issue, too It's Joe Biden's 2020 presidential nomination to lose MORE (R-Ariz.) listed dictators while watching President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats claim victory as Trump gets battered in court Juan Williams: Anti-abortion extremism is on the rise Trump feels squeeze in tax return fight MORE's inauguration.

"On behalf of the entire McCain family - @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics," McCain wrote of the 2020 presidential hopeful.

Klobuchar at a campaign stop in Iowa said she sat between fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMillions of taxpayer dollars fueled Bernie Sanders to wealth success Robert Smith's gift to Morehouse graduates and its meaning for education, especially black colleges Democratic candidates should counter Trump's foreign policy MORE (I-Vt.) and John McCain during the president's inauguration, HuffPost reported Saturday.

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” she reportedly said. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Before he died last year, John McCain was a frequent critic of Trump, while Trump has gone after the late senator on more than one occasion.

Trump renewed his criticism in March, accusing John McCain of giving a dossier containing explosive claims about Trump’s ties to Russia to the FBI for “very evil purposes.”

“I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” Trump told reporters at the time.