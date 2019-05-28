Giuliani considering pivot to attacks on Trump challengers: report

Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani meets with former Ukrainian diplomat to get info on Dems Facebook says it will not remove doctored Pelosi video Schiff goes after Barr: He lacks Giuliani's 'good looks and general likability' MORE is reportedly considering a pivot to attacks on President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE's 2020 rivals now that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE's investigation has concluded.

In an interview with Politico, Trump's lawyer indicated that he is willing to go on the offensive against the numerous Democrats vying for the party's presidential nomination.

“We’ll see where they have holes and where they need help. I’m available to do a lot of it," Giuliani told the news outlet.

Whether he would turn out to be an effective surrogate for Trump on the campaign trail is another matter, however. Several aides close to the Trump reelection effort told Politico that Giuliani's aid could hinder the campaign, but predicted that his positive contributions would outweigh those.

“I imagine not all of Rudy’s ideas are brilliant ones, but the vast majority are and I’ll take the good with the bad,” Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide currently considering his own bid for Congress, told the news outlet.

“The president is most effective when he’s in a great mood and he’s having fun on the campaign trial and Rudy adds to that,” added a current Trump campaign aide, according to Politico. “I think he has the potential to be very effective in certain circumstances. He also has the potential to be unhelpful at times.”

“I think he can be a great warm-up act,” they continued. “Having him on the plane is a great idea. As a core messenger he can get sloppy with details and also leave a lot of shrapnel on the ground.”

Trump himself has become more involved in personally attacking Democrats in recent days, and caused a stir over the weekend with comments aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D) that invoked North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnPence honors fallen US service members at Arlington National Cemetery Bremmer apologizes after Trump tweet on 'completely ludicrous' quote Trump knocks Ian Bremmer for 'completely ludicrous quote' MORE.

"Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is based on his record. I think I agree with him on that," Trump told reporters and other guests while at a joint press conference with Japan's Shinzo Abe.