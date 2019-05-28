Rep. Moulton on Trump: 'I have never seen a weaker commander in chief in American history'

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonNevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day Democratic candidates should counter Trump's foreign policy MORE (Mass.), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, said he has never seen a "weaker commander in chief" than President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE.

"Part of his job is to be commander in chief, and I have never seen a weaker commander in chief in American history," Moulton, a former Marine Corps officer, said Sunday on MSNBC's "Kasie DC."

“The way that he cozies up to our enemies and abandons our allies across the globe, insults our own troops, American heroes like John McCain John Sidney McCainMeghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics' Democratic senator says McCain listed off names of dictators during Trump inaugural Climate change is a GOP issue, too MORE, it’s very hard to imagine anyone going into combat that actually trusts this commander in chief."

“One of the first things you learn when you join the military is that you can drop out of a run and they’ll let you try again, you can fail a test and they’ll let you take that test again, but if you lie about anything, you’re gone that afternoon. That’s how important trust is in the military.”

Moulton's comments came in response to tweets from Trump over the weekend in which he dismissed North Korean short-range missile tests and sided with Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnPence honors fallen US service members at Arlington National Cemetery Bremmer apologizes after Trump tweet on 'completely ludicrous' quote Trump knocks Ian Bremmer for 'completely ludicrous quote' MORE on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE, the 2020 Democratic front-runner.

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump tweeted. "I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me."

The president also said he "smiled" when Kim referred to Biden as a "low IQ individual."

Trump has frequently been criticized by his praise for Kim, a dictator.