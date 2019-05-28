Swalwell: I may be 'another white guy' but 'I know when to pass the mic'

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates House Intelligence enjoys breakthrough with Justice Department MORE (D-Calif.) explained that, as a white man, he knows when to promote other people's voices when asked in an interview why he should be the Democratic Party's nominee for president in 2020.

The California congressman told Vice News that he understood that he had gaps in his knowledge of racial issues in America and would seek advice from people of color on such issues if elected.

"A white guy who doesn't see other identities or understand other experiences should not be president," he says in the interview.

"I do," Swalwell continued. "And where there would be gaps in my knowledge or my experience, I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience."

Swalwell echoed those comments on Twitter, writing, "I may be 'another white guy,' but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic." A video of the interview accompanied the tweet.

I may be "another white guy," but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic. pic.twitter.com/jMYBwF97xY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 27, 2019

The comments were mocked by supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. slams Republican committee chairman: 'Too weak to stand up to the Democrats' #TrumpTantrum spreads on Twitter after impromptu press conference Trump family members will join state visit to UK MORE, who retweeted Swalwell's message while adding, "Hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account."

Hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account. https://t.co/ExJPYjMPnA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

Swalwell announced his candidacy for president last month and is polling near the bottom of the crowded Democratic primary field, which has swelled to more than 20 candidates.