Gloria Steinem says de Blasio is her only male choice for president

Feminist activist Gloria Steinem says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support De Blasio hits Biden on crime bill: 'A huge mistake' Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE (D) is "the only male human being" for whom she would vote for president in 2020.

"Mayor de Blasio is among my top four choices for president and the only male human being who is on that list," Steinem said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to the local Patch news site in New York City.

More than 20 Democrats are running for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, including a half-dozen women. Steinem did not name the women for whom she would consider voting.

De Blasio launched his bid for the nomination earlier this month. He is currently polling at under 1 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, and his favorability scores are among the lowest in the Democratic field.

Steinem, who helped lead the Women's March in protest of President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE in 2016, told Yahoo earlier this year that Trump "certainly motivated women [to get into politics] by being terrible about women."