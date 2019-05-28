2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing

Several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls spoke out Tuesday after Planned Parenthood announced Missouri's only abortion clinic may have to close this week, making Missouri the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

The state's health department is "refusing to renew" the clinic's annual license amid an ongoing investigation, Planned Parenthood said.

"This is something we have never seen before," Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told reporters Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics' Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) was the first to tweet about the potential closure, stressing the need for access to abortion.

"We cannot go back to the days when women in America didn't have the right to control their own bodies," he tweeted. "Access to a safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right.

We cannot go back to the days when women in America didn't have the right to control their own bodies. Access to a safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right. https://t.co/KKSuAGFlVO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 28, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted soon after, echoing the constitutional right to abortion access from Roe v. Wade.

"Reproductive rights are not just protected by the Constitution of the United States but must be guaranteed in every state," she tweeted. "This is a direct attack on women’s health."

Reproductive rights are not just protected by the Constitution of the United States but must be guaranteed in every state. This is a direct attack on women’s health.https://t.co/zDekzGXLib — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 28, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandLawmakers, Trump agencies set for clash over chemicals in water 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day Democratic groups gear up to use abortion rights as attack on GOP in 2020 MORE (D-N.Y.), who has centered her campaign around women's rights, tweeted after Planned Parenthood announced they would be suing Missouri.

"Leaving an entire state—and 1 million people—without a single abortion provider is the definition of an 'undue burden' on access. That makes it unconstitutional," she tweeted. "This is an attack on Missourians' civil rights, and it cannot be allowed to stand."

Leaving an entire state—and 1 million people—without a single abortion provider is the definition of an "undue burden" on access. That makes it unconstitutional.



This is an attack on Missourians' civil rights, and it cannot be allowed to stand. https://t.co/eci0ZTWwe3 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 28, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerNevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs MORE (D-N.J.) called the potential closure "disgraceful and dangerous."

"For the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided, thousands of women and families in Missouri will be left without safe, accessible reproductive health care services of their choice," he tweeted. "This is disgraceful and dangerous."

For the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided, thousands of women and families in Missouri will be left without safe, accessible reproductive health care services of their choice. This is disgraceful and dangerous. https://t.co/nRlA6UJjhT — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 28, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro slammed the potential closure, linking it to anti-abortion laws being passed in several states.



“There is a reproductive justice and public health emergency taking place across the United States,” Castro tweeted. “Access to abortion is being undermined, doctors are being threatened, and clinics that provide safe procedures are being shut down.

There is a reproductive justice and public health emergency taking place across the United States. Access to abortion is being undermined, doctors are being threatened, and clinics that provide safe procedures are being shut down. #StopTheBans https://t.co/iMwUObEgfM — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 28, 2019

The potential closure of Missouri's only abortion clinic comes amid a wave of anti-abortion laws being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

Democratic candidates have blasted the restrictive laws, with many of them promising to codify the result of Roe v. Wade.