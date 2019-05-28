Hickenlooper: Democrats have to reject socialism or Trump will be reelected

Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says no legislation until Dems end probes MORE on Tuesday called on fellow Democrats to reject socialism as they seek to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE next year.

Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado who is running as a moderate candidate in the crowded Democratic field, told NPR’s “Morning Edition” that "if we don't stand up and say that we Democrats don't stand for socialism, we're going to end up reelecting the worst president this country's ever had."

The comments come amid an internal debate in the Democratic Party over whether it should seek to appeal to moderate voters in the Rust Belt who can help the party reclaim states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin or build off energy from progressives who support a litany of policies that would push the party further to the left.

“Certainly we want to address income inequality. Right. Absolutely we want to make sure that women have a right to choose, that civil rights and social justice are addressed aggressively,” Hickenlooper said.

“But we've also got to recognize to win in Ohio and Michigan and North Carolina and Wisconsin, we're going to have to get more to those kitchen table issues that have to do with somebody's job, or how many jobs they're having to work just to balance a household budget.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE, who has staked out a centrist lane in the primary battle, has emerged as the crowded field’s front-runner, topping every national poll since his campaign announcement in April. However, progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics' Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWill top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) have also appeared in the top tier of several polls.

Hickenlooper, who is competing against several other candidates who have also cast themselves as moderate choices, has struggled to gain traction, often appearing near the bottom of statewide and national polls.

The Trump campaign has sought to paint all the Democratic contenders as socialists, viewing the messaging strategy as an effective one in its campaign to depict a party lurching too far to the left.

“We can’t sit by while Democrats drag our country into socialism. It’s time for Patriotic Americans to take a stand,” the campaign said in an email to supporters, citing ideas like the Green New Deal, abolishing the Electoral College and raising taxes.

“Socialism has failed EVERY SINGLE TIME it’s been tried, but Democrats, like Bernie Sanders are convinced that it would work in America. They’re wrong. Now let’s show them where America stands.”