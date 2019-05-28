HBO documentary shows Beto O'Rourke apologizing to staffers for being a 'giant a—hole'

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) apologizes to staff on his 2018 Senate campaign for being a “giant asshole” in clips from a forthcoming HBO documentary obtained by the Daily Beast.

“I just feel very, very lucky, and I love you guys more than you’ll ever know,” O’Rourke, a 2020 presidential candidate, says in a clip from the documentary, “Running with Beto,” which will air on the network Tuesday night.

“I know I was a giant asshole to be around sometimes, and you all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen,” he said.

O’Rourke made the remarks backstage shortly before his November 2018 concession speech after he was narrowly defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Conservative blocks disaster relief bill | Trade high on agenda as Trump heads to Japan | Boeing reportedly faces SEC probe over 737 Max | Study finds CEO pay rising twice as fast as worker pay Conservative blocks House passage of disaster relief bill The Hill's Morning Report — After contentious week, Trump heads for Japan MORE (R-Texas). In the speech itself, O’Rourke told assembled volunteers and supporters he was “so f---ing proud” of them.

The documentary depicts O’Rourke frequently scolding staff for what he views as lack of preparedness, most often road manager Cynthia Cano, according to the publication. O’Rourke criticizes Cano at several points in the documentary in front of other campaign staff for not leaving sufficient time for media hits in his schedule and allowing him to arrive late for campaign events.

Cano, for her part, attributes these issues to O’Rourke going over time in speeches and insisting on speaking to every constituent at events, according to the publication.

The documentary premiered at the South By Southwest Festival in March, and his presidential campaign reportedly hopes it will renew interest in O’Rourke’s flagging White House bid amid reports he is seeking to reinvent himself as a candidate.