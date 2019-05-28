Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War'

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates Klobuchar to roll out policy priorities for farmers in Iowa MORE on Tuesday became the fourth Democratic presidential hopeful to sign a pledge to end the "Forever War," referring to ongoing military conflicts abroad.

Yang joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWill top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day MORE (D-Mass) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics' Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) and former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) in signing the pledge from veterans group Common Defense.

The "End The Forever War" pledge calls for bringing the global war on terror and U.S. involvement in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere to an "expedient conclusion."

"We’ve continued in a constant state of war for the last seventeen years, and it has cost us tremendously in American lives as well as billions of dollars that could have been used to help families here at home," Yang said in a statement.

"Ending the forever wars is not just a slogan but is instead my top foreign policy priority, and I am committed to bringing these wars to a conclusion and restoring the power to intervene militarily to Congress where it belongs.”

Other congressional sponsors of the pledge include Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterTester will endorse a 2020 candidate 'in the next week' Senate Democrats to House: Tamp down the impeachment talk Threat of impeachment takes oxygen out of 2019 agenda MORE (D-Mont.) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez hits NYT over story on Hope Hicks: It's framed 'as some Lifetime drama' GOP amps up efforts to recruit women candidates Ocasio-Cortez, progressives trash 'antisemitic' Politico illustration of Bernie Sanders MORE (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib: Impeachment not about the 2020 election Steyer plans impeachment push targeting Democrats over recess Tlaib urges Mnuchin to seek personal legal advice MORE (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarGOP amps up efforts to recruit women candidates Ocasio-Cortez, progressives trash 'antisemitic' Politico illustration of Bernie Sanders It's Joe Biden's 2020 presidential nomination to lose MORE (D-Minn.), Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaSeven key allies for Pelosi on impeachment Pelosi uses Trump to her advantage Progressive Democrat says Trump victory shed light on divide between Silicon Valley, rural US MORE (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan Mark William PocanTrump-Pelosi fight threatens drug pricing talks Democrats seize on IRS memo in Trump tax battle The Memo: Trump allies see impeachment push backfiring on Democrats MORE (D-Wis.).

Common Defense is an organization that advocates dialing back the U.S. military's role overseas, and it counts the support of tens of thousands of veterans and military families across the country, according to its website.