Democratic group to reward Virginia state candidates for knocking on doors

A National Democratic group is set to reward Virginia statehouse candidates for trying to knock on as many doors as possible, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Washington-based Future Now Fund will reportedly split $400,000 among nine candidates who are seeking to unseat Republicans in the House of Delegates.

Each candidate will receive a minimum of $5,000, while the four candidates who knock on the most doors each month will each receive an additional $20,000.

Daniel Squadron, a former Democratic state senator from New York and director of the group, told the Post that the challenge is meant to help candidates establish deep roots with voters in GOP-controlled districts.

All 140 Virginia General Assembly seats are on the ballot this fall and Republicans hold razor-thin majorities in each chamber.

Bonuses for knocking on the most voter's doors will be awarded to the top four candidates every month from July through October, Squadron said. Only home visits from the candidates themselves will count, not staff.

“The truth is, whether you raise dollars or not, if you knock on this many doors, you’re going to increase your chances of winning,” he told the Post.

Democrats in Virginia could face a tough election following blackface scandals engulfing Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring and sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.