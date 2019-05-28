Biden unveils sweeping education plan

Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE unveiled a sweeping education plan Tuesday during a town hall with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), hoping to gin up support from a crucial union group.

Biden’s plan aims to boost pay for teachers, improve mental health care in schools, close gaps in education among various demographic groups and expand pre-kindergarten programs across the country.

“As my wife Jill says, an educator’s profession isn’t just what they do, it is who they are,” the former vice president said. “They answer a call to service. They help our children learn and grow into successful adults. For so many young people, knowing they have a teacher believing in and fighting for them can make all the difference.”

“It’s past time we treat and compensate our educators as the professionals they are, and that we make a commitment that no child’s future will be determined by zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability.”

Biden says he would triple funding for the Title I program, which benefits schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families, to close an estimated $23 billion funding gap between majority white and non-white school districts.

The funds would be used to offer teachers “competitive salaries” and make “other critical investments,” ensure 3- and-4-year-olds have access to preschool and mandate districts put in place “rigorous coursework across all their schools, not just a few.”

Once these conditions are met, school districts would then be permitted to use leftover federal funds to meet other local priorities to avoid a “one-size-fits-all approach.”

Other details of the plan includes helping teachers pay off student loans, doubling the number of mental health care professionals in schools, supporting efforts to recruit more teachers of color, promoting vocational training, funding school infrastructure improvements and more.

The plan also includes a swipe at the National Rifle Associations, saying that arming teachers is not the answer to preventing school shootings and saying Biden will unveil further gun control legislation in the months ahead.

Touting his support for labor movements, Biden points in his plan to a wave of teacher strikes that fixated the nation last year and continued into 2019, saying teachers “heroically” protested working conditions.

“Teachers and school personnel do some of the most important and hardest work, but too often they aren’t rewarded,” the plan says. “As President, Biden will correct this wrong.”

The plan’s rollout comes during a town hall that is part of the AFT’s endorsement process. Biden appeared at the event with his wife, who worked in education for over 30 years.

Biden has leveraged his campaign’s appeal on his support among working-class voters and his longstanding backing among labor unions as the Democratic Party seeks to win back crucial Rust Belt states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He picked up the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters in April.

“I am a union guy, from beginning, middle and end,” Biden said at the town hall.

Biden’s education plan comes after rollouts for proposals from several other presidential candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMeghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father 'out of presidential politics' Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (I-Vt.) also called for tripling Title I funding for low-income schools and setting a $60,000 minimum starting salary for teachers, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) proposed spending $315 billion over 10 years to increase pay for educators and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro Julian CastroNevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Michael Bennet must find a way to stand out in the crowd MORE has propositioned giving teachers a tax credit of up to $10,000.