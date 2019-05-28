Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? Nevada emerges as wild card in 2020 Democratic race MORE (Calif.) praised GOP Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashEx-GOP lawmaker says Trump 'illegitimate president,' should be impeached Ex-GOP lawmaker pens op-ed calling for Trump to be impeached On The Money: Senate passes disaster aid bill after deal with Trump | Trump to offer B aid package for farmers | House votes to boost retirement savings | Study says new tariffs to double costs for consumers MORE (Mich.) on Tuesday amid his calls for President Trump Donald John TrumpCitizenship and Immigration Services union blasts Trump's pick to head agency Texas secretary of state resigns after botched voter purge Trump hits Biden for 1994 crime bill support MORE's impeachment.

“What he has done is what we need more people in the United States Congress to do, which is to put country before party," Harris told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Lawrence Francis O'DonnellCNN's O'Rourke town hall finishes behind Fox News, MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell apologizes for off-air tirade Maddow dominates ratings in return from absence MORE at a town hall in Spartanburg, S.C.

"The framers of our country, they designed a beautiful system in terms of our democracy," she continued. "They presupposed in some branch of government there might be abuses. So they designed our democracy, our republic, in a way that there would be three co-equal branches of government, and then a free and independent press, with the idea that each would be the check and balance against the other."

"So when we talk about the process of impeachment, it is about the checks and balances that the framers imagined would be in place to be a check against abuses, and that is another reason why I support that process," she said.

Amash is the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump's impeachment following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While Democrats have praised Amash for the comments, many of his GOP colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyJuan Williams: Anti-abortion extremism is on the rise Republicans spend more than million at Trump properties The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi fires back in feud with Trump MORE (R-Calif.), have criticized him.

Amash, a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, hit back at McCarthy and Republican leadership at a town hall in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday.

“I read the Mueller report. I’m sure he didn’t read it,” Amash said, referring to McCarthy. “He resorted to ad hominem attacks; that’s the kind of ‘leadership’ we now have in Congress.”