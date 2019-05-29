Trump: 'Roy Moore cannot win' Alabama Senate seat

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE on Wednesday signaled that he's opposed to Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreTrump Jr. blasts reported Roy Moore Senate bid: 'It's time to ride off into the sunset' GOP candidate expects Roy Moore to announce Senate bid in June Roy Moore wants judge who ruled against him removed from case MORE running for Senate in Alabama again, arguing the former judge "cannot win."

"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two," Trump tweeted.

"I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t," the president continued. "If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices!"

Moore is considering a bid to become the Republican nominee against Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) when the senator is up for reelection in 2020.

The former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice lost to Jones in a 2017 special election, with Jones becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state in 25 years.

Several women came forward during that campaign to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct, alleging he made advances toward them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Trump stood by Moore during the campaign, holding rallies in nearby Florida and recording a robocall in the final days leading up to the election. Jones ultimately won in a stunning victory to flip then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump's nastiest break-ups: A look at the president's most fiery feuds Five takeaways from Barr's new powers in 'spying' probe Amash: Some of Trump's actions 'were inherently corrupt' MORE's vacated Senate seat for the remainder of his term.

The president's opposition to another Senate bid from Moore came a day after Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.), who launched his Senate campaign in February, told The Hill he’s spoken to GOP sources close to Moore who said the former judge will announce his own candidacy in the coming days.

Moore, who lost the 2017 race by 1.7 percentage points, responded by tweeting that he could "beat Doug Jones."

News that the former judge was planning to seek the GOP nomination in 2020 raised concerns among conservatives who feared losing again in reliably red Alabama.

The president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. blasts reported Roy Moore Senate bid: 'It's time to ride off into the sunset' Swalwell: I may be 'another white guy' but 'I know when to pass the mic' Ex-Trump Defense secretary Mattis set to release book MORE, urged Moore to stay out of the race.

"You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA," Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday night. "Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, but 22 GOP senators are up for reelection in 2020 compared to 12 Democratic senators.

Updated at 8:11 a.m.