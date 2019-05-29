Beto O'Rourke on border walls: 'I would leave it up to local communities'

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeHarris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure O'Rourke: Trump 'provoking' war with Iran by sending troops to Middle East MORE said early Wednesday that he would "leave it up to local communities" while discussing border walls in an interview on CNN.

“I’m the candidate who wants to make sure that our immigration system works, we certainly don’t need more walls and I would leave it up to local communities," he said.

The former Texas congressman also said that what people do on private property is their business, when asked about a group that has set out to privately fund a border wall.

“What you do on your private property, including building a wall, is your business, so good for them," he said.

"By that same token, I don’t think that our federal government should be taking their property, which is what we’ll have to do to build the 2,000 mile wall to separate the United States from the country of Mexico,” he added.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke just unveiled his immigration plan, which would end family separation and offer a solution for Dreamers.



“I think we go a lot further than really anyone in this plan,” he tells @leylasantiago. https://t.co/gXfATg6H6R pic.twitter.com/XotlxKw6Wt — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2019

A group seeking to build its own border wall between the U.S. and Mexico has said that it constructed a half-mile barrier.

O'Rourke on Wednesday also unveiled a sweeping immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people and end family separation.

O'Rourke is among two dozen candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.