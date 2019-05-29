George Conway: 'Muzzle' Trump if he wants to successfully woo minority, female votes

Attorney George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway defends Klobuchar from Meghan McCain criticism George Conway: Pelosi is playing Trump 'like a drum' George Conway contrasts Trump denying 'cover-ups' with check to Michael Cohen MORE, the frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway defends Klobuchar from Meghan McCain criticism George Conway: Pelosi is playing Trump 'like a drum' Schumer: Trump was 'agitated' during White House infrastructure meeting MORE, tweeted Wednesday the president would have to be muzzled in order to win over women and minority voters.

"Best plan to achieve this goal would be to muzzle the candidate," George Conway wrote, responding to an Axios report of the Trump campaign considering a digital initiative to court African American, Hispanic and suburban woman voters.

"best plan to achieve this goal would be to muzzle the candidate"

George Conway often lobs zingers at Trump on Twitter, having recently criticized the president's insistence that he does not "do cover-ups" as well as a sign declaring “No Collusion No Obstruction" at a press conference in the Rose Garden.

Trump has come under scrutiny for comments made about women and minority groups.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, a tape surfaced of Trump discussing grabbing women "by the p----" in 2005.

On the campaign trail, he referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and said they brought crime to the U.S.