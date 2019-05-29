Trump campaign eyeing effort to boost support from African Americans, Hispanics, suburban women: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign is devising a digital strategy to increase support from African Americans, Hispanics and suburban women, according to Axios.

The strategy reportedly involves highlighting the strong economy for all three demographics while crafting specific messaging for each group.

The campaign intends to emphasize Trump’s support for charter schools in its Hispanic outreach, while focusing on steps the administration has taken to make energy more affordable in its outreach to suburban women, according to Axios.

The outreach to African Americans, meanwhile, will reportedly highlight Trump’s signing of criminal justice reform legislation and claim Trump supports health care policies protecting patients with pre-existing conditions, even as the Trump administration argues in court to fully scrap the Affordable Care Act.

The push will also highlight specific areas, such as the blue-collar suburbs of Detroit, according to Axios, which noted that Trump won Macomb County by 12 points in 2016 but that Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowLawmakers, Trump agencies set for clash over chemicals in water Brazilian firm draws scrutiny on Trump farm aid Congress: Support legislation to defend Medicare home health MORE (D) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) both won by a narrow margin two years later.

The campaign will also reportedly target Phoenix, where Trump won Maricopa County by a narrow plurality in 2016 despite it voting reliably Republican for six decades.

After 53 percent of white women voted for Trump in 2016, Republicans lost ground among suburban and educated women in 2018. White women with a college degree voted for Democrats over Republicans 59 percent to 39 percent in the midterm elections, Axios noted.

Only 8 percent of black voters and 2 percent of Hispanic voters voted for Trump in 2016, according to Axios.

"We have high confidence that we’ll make great inroads with key voters,” a senior Trump campaign official told Axios.