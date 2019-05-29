Mike Gravel: 'Joe Biden's creepiness around young girls not something to be dismissed'

Mike Gravel, the former Alaska senator running an unlikely presidential campaign, accused fellow White House candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Biden unveils sweeping education plan Trump claims he was 'sticking up for' Biden with 'low IQ' comment MORE of “creepiness” around young girls Wednesday, saying the former vice president did not represent “meaningful improvement” over President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE.

“Not only is Joe Biden's creepiness around young girls not something to be dismissed lightly, his refusal to fully apologize and change his ways is indicative of how little he cares about sexual assault,” Gravel tweeted. “We deserve a meaningful improvement over Donald Trump: Joe ain't it.”

Gravel, 88, was convinced to run for president by two teenagers who now manage his campaign and run his Twitter account. The account has criticized Biden in the past and has also launched attacks against other Democratic candidates, including Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBen & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Harris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act 2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing MORE (D-N.J.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure Franklin Graham calls for 'Special Day of Prayer' to protect Trump from enemies MORE (D).

The Guardian reported that the two teens convinced Gravel to enter the race as an anti-war candidate and that while they write the tweets, the content is close to what he believes. Gravel is not seen as a serious contender for the Democratic nomination and has yet to visit Iowa or New Hampshire.

Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, has seen his behavior around women become an issue since several women complained of unwanted touching. On Tuesday at a campaign event, Biden reportedly placed his hands on a young girl’s shoulders and told her, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking.”

Most of Biden's rivals in the Democratic primary have not taken on the issue so far, though questions and comments seem likely at the first Democratic debates in June.

Biden has defended his conduct but not apologized, saying he did nothing intentionally wrong.

Biden’s wife Jill has also claimed her husband has learned from listening to women, saying on “The View” earlier this month, “Joe heard that message, he heard it loud and clear.”