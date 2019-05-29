2020 hopeful Delaney announces $2T plan to address infrastructure crisis

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE‘s (D-Md.) presidential campaign on Wednesday announced a sweeping infrastructure plan, pledging $2 trillion to repair and upgrade roads, bridges and water systems.

Delaney’s plan would allocate more money to the Highway Trust Fund and create seven additional infrastructure funds covering climate resiliency, water infrastructure, schools, deferred maintenance, rural broadband and “areas left behind,” as well as a “national infrastructure bank.”

The deferred maintenance fund would address the issue of necessary infrastructure maintenance that has historically only been addressed in response to specific emergencies.

“We need to confront the deferred maintenance needs of existing infrastructure to keep systems in good repair and prevent disasters,” the campaign states. “Demand is growing for freight and passenger rail capacity, and our current system is ridden with maintenance backlogs on projects with an average age of 111 years.”

“There are no easy answers to many of our economic issues but there are simple answers, including launching a massive, job-creating, community improving infrastructure program to rebuild our roads and bridges, extend rural broadband, improve decaying water systems, and build the advanced energy economy,” said Delaney. “As the author of the largest bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Congress, I know how to get this done.”

Delaney said the package would be “fully paid for” and vowed not to leave infrastructure meetings with congressional leaders “like a spoiled child,” a reference to a press appearance President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE made last week after leaving a meeting with Democratic leaders over infrastructure. In the appearance, Trump vowed not to work with Democrats on an infrastructure passage until they ended various ongoing investigations into his businesses and administration.

Delaney, one of the first Democratic candidates to announce for the 2020 race, is one of a handful of hopefuls who has met the polling threshold to reach the debate stage but has not reached the fundraising threshold. Others include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' Gloria Steinem says de Blasio is her only male choice for president De Blasio seeking to 'triple' number of teens released from jail: report MORE, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care: Justices avoid major abortion ruling over Indiana law | Thomas warns court must address abortion soon | Missouri's only abortion clinic expects to be shut down | Groups sue Trump over religious protection rule Harris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act 2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing MORE (D-N.Y.) and Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE (D-Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell: I may be 'another white guy' but 'I know when to pass the mic' The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race 2020 Democrats jockey over surging college costs MORE (D-Calif.). The Democratic National Committee announced this week that for the next round of debates, candidates must cross both thresholds to qualify.