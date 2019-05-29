Poll: Biden has 18-point lead on Democratic field, Sanders only other contender in double digits

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Biden unveils sweeping education plan Trump claims he was 'sticking up for' Biden with 'low IQ' comment MORE leads his nearest presidential primary contender by 18 points, further solidifying his status as the crowded field’s front-runner, according to a poll released Tuesday.

A Morning Consult poll shows Biden with the support of 38 percent of Democratic primary voters, beating out Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Biden unveils sweeping education plan Ben & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week MORE (I-Vt.), his nearest competitor, who was supported by 20 percent of the respondents.

Biden and Sanders are the only two candidates who had support in the double-digits. They are followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Ben & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War' MORE (D-Mass.) with 9 percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure Franklin Graham calls for 'Special Day of Prayer' to protect Trump from enemies MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' Harris on Indiana abortion law: 'On this issue, I'm kind of done' Overnight Health Care: Justices avoid major abortion ruling over Indiana law | Thomas warns court must address abortion soon | Missouri's only abortion clinic expects to be shut down | Groups sue Trump over religious protection rule MORE (D-Calif.) with 7 percent, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) with 4 percent.

The former vice president’s support extends to 42 percent over the primary field when narrowing the survey to primary voters in early states, which Morning Consult said included Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. Sanders remains at 20 percent among such voters.

Biden and Sanders have emerged as the crowded field’s top two candidates, setting up what could be a prolonged fight between the party’s centrist and progressive flanks. However, when asked who their second choice would be if their chosen nominee failed to win the nomination, Biden supporters chose Sanders and Sanders supporters chose Biden.

The two candidates also have the highest favorability ratings among all their opponents, with Biden garnering a 76 percent approval rating and Sanders getting a 74 percent approval rating.

Biden has enjoyed a surge of support since announcing his White House bid in April, topping every national poll since his launch, largely appearing to be at the expense of support for Sanders.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 16,368 registered voters who indicate they may vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus from May 20 to 26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. It also interviewed 626 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada during that same time frame and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points for that subset.