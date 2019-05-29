2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment

Democratic presidential hopefuls have ramped up their calls for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE spoke publicly for the first time about his investigation.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBen & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Harris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act 2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing MORE (N.J.) joined fellow Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' Harris on Indiana abortion law: 'On this issue, I'm kind of done' Overnight Health Care: Justices avoid major abortion ruling over Indiana law | Thomas warns court must address abortion soon | Missouri's only abortion clinic expects to be shut down | Groups sue Trump over religious protection rule MORE (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Ben & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War' MORE (Mass.) in calling for impeachment proceedings, with both Warren and Harris saying that Mueller had delivered an "impeachment referral."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller said during a press conference Wednesday morning that his team did not come to a conclusion as to whether Trump committed a crime by interfering with the probe, but reiterated that his report did not exonerate Trump.

“After that investigation, if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” the special counsel said.

Mueller also emphasized that he did not have the authority to consider whether the president committed a crime due to Justice Department regulations. The special counsel has previously said that Congress has the authority to pursue obstruction of justice investigations.

The Justice Department released Mueller's report in redacted form last month. It detailed several instances of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and also laid out 10 instances of potential obstruction. Trump has insisted that he did not obstruct justice or coordinate with Russia.

Before Wednesday's statement, a number of 2020 presidential candidates had already called for impeachment proceedings, with Warren last month becoming the first White House contender to call for impeachment.

Harris on Wednesday called the process a "constitutional obligation," while Booker tweeted that Congress "has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable.



We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

Booker also said in a statement that since the Mueller report was released, Trump has "stonewalled Congressional oversight efforts."

"The president’s clear marching orders to Attorney General Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn demanding that they refuse congressional subpoenas is simply the latest example of the lengths to which this president is willing to go in order to prevent the American people from learning the truth," he said in the statement.

"It is our legal and moral obligation to hold those who have committed crimes accountable. It’s clear that the House must begin impeachment proceedings."

Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

I’ve been asking for Mueller’s testimony—today he made his views clear. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Warren similarly called for congressional action, saying, "Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should."

Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

Mueller leaves no doubt:

1) He didn't exonerate the president because there is evidence he committed crimes.

2) Justice Department policy prevented him from charging the president with any crimes.

3) The Constitution leaves it up to Congress to act—and that's impeachment. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeHarris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure O'Rourke: Trump 'provoking' war with Iran by sending troops to Middle East MORE (Texas) called impeachment proceedings the only way to ensure "consequences, accountability, and justice."

There must be consequences, accountability, and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 29, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also joined his fellow candidates, specifically calling for an impeachment inquiry.

Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law—Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 29, 2019

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMoulton unveils mental health plan, shares experience with post-traumatic stress Rep. Moulton on Trump: 'I have never seen a weaker commander in chief in American history' The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems make last dash for debate stage MORE (Mass.), who is also among the two dozen Democrats vying for their party's presidential nomination, tweeted that impeachment hearings should begin "tomorrow."

"The Mueller investigation has provided the evidence. It’s up to Congress to examine that evidence and pursue justice to its conclusion, whatever that may be, regardless of the political consequences," Moulton said in an email to supporters.

Mueller did his job. Now it’s time to do ours.



Impeachment hearings should begin tomorrow. https://t.co/9za3s0pqOA — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 29, 2019

--Updated Wednesday, 1:16 p.m.