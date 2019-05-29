Buttigieg congratulates Lindsey Graham challenger on campaign launch

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure Franklin Graham calls for 'Special Day of Prayer' to protect Trump from enemies MORE on Wednesday congratulated former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison on his announcement that he would challenge Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham McConnell says Republicans would fill 2020 Supreme Court vacancy 'Secure and Protect Act' the wrong approach on dealing with southern border MORE (R-S.C.) for his Senate seat.

"Congratulations to my friend @harrisonjaime on officially launching his campaign to unseat Lindsey Graham in SC," Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., tweeted. "He will make a great Senator—and a positive change."

Congratulations to my friend @harrisonjaime on officially launching his campaign to unseat Lindsey Graham in SC. He will make a great Senator—and a positive change. https://t.co/zFD7m1FEjf — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 29, 2019

Harrison announced Wednesday that he would challenge Graham for his seat in 2020.

"Lindsey Graham can’t lead us in any direction, because he traded his moral compass for petty political gain,” Harrison said in an announcement video.

“I remember a time when senators helped the people they represented,” he added. “I want to bring the spirit of helping back, and that’s why I am running for the United States Senate.”

Harrison and Buttigieg both ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic National Committee chairman post in 2017.

Buttigieg is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.