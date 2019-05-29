Buttigieg on Mueller: This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets

Democratic president candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure Franklin Graham calls for 'Special Day of Prayer' to protect Trump from enemies MORE joined other 2020 candidates in calling for impeachment proceedings after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE's Wednesday statements on his report.

"This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets," Buttigieg tweeted. "Robert Mueller could not clear the president, nor could he charge him — so he has handed the matter to Congress, which alone can act to deliver due process and accountability."

Several other candidates also called for impeachment after the speech in which Mueller said that his team was not confident that the president did not commit a crime.

“After that investigation, if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” the special counsel said.

He added that the Constitution requires a "process other than the criminal justice system" to act against a sitting president.

