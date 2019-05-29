Roy Moore: 'Everybody knows I can win'

Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreTrump Jr. blasts reported Roy Moore Senate bid: 'It's time to ride off into the sunset' GOP candidate expects Roy Moore to announce Senate bid in June Roy Moore wants judge who ruled against him removed from case MORE insists he can win a Senate race next year and will not be deterred by comments from President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE and other Republicans discouraging him from running.

The Alabama Republican told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that establishment Republicans do not want him to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in 2020 because “everybody knows I can win.”

Moore and Jones faced off in a 2017 Senate special election to replace Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump's nastiest break-ups: A look at the president's most fiery feuds Five takeaways from Barr's new powers in 'spying' probe Amash: Some of Trump's actions 'were inherently corrupt' MORE after he became attorney general. Jones upset Moore in red Alabama after the Republican’s campaign was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct toward minors when he was in his 30s.

There has been talk, though, that Moore may be considering a rematch against Jones.

Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneTrump Jr. blasts reported Roy Moore Senate bid: 'It's time to ride off into the sunset' GOP candidate expects Roy Moore to announce Senate bid in June Cheney brushes off questions on Senate MORE (R-Ala.), who launched his own Senate campaign in February, told The Hill on Tuesday he’s spoken to GOP sources close to Moore who said the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice will announce his Senate bid in the coming days. Byrne expressed confidence that Moore would not winh the Republican primary if he chooses to run.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump urged Moore not to run again.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump, who backed Moore in 2017, tweeted. “I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t.”

“Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices,” he added.



Moore dismissed those remarks.

“I think the President is coming under pressure from people in Washington scared I will run for the Senate, scared I will win and know I can win,” Moore told the AP. He added that the criticism will not sway his decision on whether to enter the race.

Republicans are hoping to maintain their 53-47 majority in the Senate. Twenty-two GOP senators will be defending their seats, while only 12 Democrats are running for reelection.