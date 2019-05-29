Biden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Biden unveils sweeping education plan Trump claims he was 'sticking up for' Biden with 'low IQ' comment MORE’s campaign took its strongest position yet on impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE Wednesday, with the campaign saying it “may be unavoidable” in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE’s remarks earlier that day.

“Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this Administration continues on its path,” the statement reads. “For all these reasons and many more, Vice President Biden will continue to make the case as to why President Trump should not be re-elected.”

.@JoeBiden for President statement on Bob Mueller's comments earlier today: pic.twitter.com/dxiNl2ZmH0 — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) May 29, 2019

In his remarks Wednesday, Mueller emphasized that while his investigation should not be interpreted as an exoneration of Trump, DOJ policy prevented him from charging a sitting president with a crime.

“The Special Counsel made clear that it is incumbent that Congress pick up the pieces of his report on which he did not reach definitive conclusions or that he could not act upon due to Department of Justice Guidance,” the statement reads. “Congress must do everything in its power to hold this Administration to account. That is what Congress is doing and should do: continue to investigate.”

The Biden campaign’s emphasis on allowing congressional investigations to play out echoes that of Democratic congressional leadership. Earlier this month, after reportedly initially pressing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHillicon Valley: Facebook defends keeping up Pelosi video | Zuckerberg faces contempt of Canadian parliament | Social media giants remove Iran-linked misinformation campaign | WHO calls video game addiction a health 'disorder' Facebook defends decision to keep up Pelosi video 'What you eat, you become': Chef José Andrés reveals what he'd cook for Trump MORE (D-Calif.) to be more open to impeachment, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerSeven key allies for Pelosi on impeachment Democrats are running out of stunts to pull from impeachment playbook Trump asks if Nadler will look into Clinton's 'deleted and acid washed' emails MORE (D-N.Y.) counseled patience on the various House investigations, citing court victories in House Democrats’ efforts to subpoena various records from the White House and Trump’s businesses.

Biden’s statement accuses the Trump administration of “throwing up roadblocks” against Congressional investigations and calls Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrComey: Trump peddling 'dumb lies' Amash doubles down on accusing Barr of 'deliberately' misleading the public on Mueller report Barr's probe could play right into the Kremlin's hands MORE’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe an “extraordinary internal vendetta against law enforcement and intelligence community investigators who were doing their job.”

Several of Biden’s fellow presidential candidates went further in the wake of Mueller’s comments, with Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care: Justices avoid major abortion ruling over Indiana law | Thomas warns court must address abortion soon | Missouri's only abortion clinic expects to be shut down | Groups sue Trump over religious protection rule Harris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act 2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBen & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Harris to unveil abortion rights plan modeled on Voting Rights Act 2020 Democrats respond to Missouri's only abortion clinic possibly closing MORE (D-N.J.) calling for impeachment while Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBudowsky: Warren has a plan for Democrats Ben & Jerry's spent over K on criminal justice reform Facebook ads in past week Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War' MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' Harris on Indiana abortion law: 'On this issue, I'm kind of done' Overnight Health Care: Justices avoid major abortion ruling over Indiana law | Thomas warns court must address abortion soon | Missouri's only abortion clinic expects to be shut down | Groups sue Trump over religious protection rule MORE (D-Calif.) reaffirmed earlier calls for impeachment.