2020 Democrats have thin legislative resumes

Among 2020 Democrats who have worked in Congress, few have worked solo on meaningful legislation.

The Hill’s analysis of past legislative activity shows the vast majority of Democratic candidates who have served or still serve in the House and Senate have passed few pieces of legislation on their own.

In six years in the Senate, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment MORE (D-Mass.) has introduced more than 150 bills and dozens more amendments. More than a dozen of those measures are now the law of the land — but, in a reflection of the way Congress does business today, none of the bills that were signed actually carry her name as a chief sponsor.

Warren is not alone. In a crowded presidential primary in which 16 candidates have a combined 181 years of legislative experience, Democratic candidates have thin legislative resumes.

Neither Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Chris Christie: Mueller 'contradicts' Barr's summary of his findings MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates MSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) have ever seen one of their bills signed into law unaltered. Former Reps. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrat Delaney asks DNC to explain new debate threshold 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race MORE (D-Md.) and Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) left Congress without a single one of their bills signed into law.

Six other candidates — including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE (I-Vt.), who has served 28 years combined in the House and Senate — have managed to pass only one meaningful bill, not counting resolutions renaming Post Offices or honoring sports teams or local heroes.

But political scientists who study Congress say the thin legislative resumes are a reflection of the way the House and Senate function — or don’t function — today.

In a hyperpartisan atmosphere in which only the most essential legislation makes it through narrowly divided chambers, the vast majority of bills that reach a president’s desk are Christmas tree measures in which members add non-controversial amendments to must-pass items.

“There are lots of ways that legislators can impact the legislative or policymaking process in ways that aren’t obvious. You can have a huge impact on a piece of legislation that gets completely folded into another piece of legislation by amendment or substitution,” said Jennifer Victor, a political scientist at George Mason University who studies Congress.

In recent history, legislative effectiveness has not proven decisive in choosing a party’s presidential nominee.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Memo: Huge Democratic field boosts Biden More Americans say Trump has presidential qualities: Gallup 3 modelers predict Trump reelection: report MORE (D-Ill.) beat out four senators who had accomplished far more than he to win the 2008 Democratic nomination. The senator who won the most delegates in the 2016 race for the Republican nomination, Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDallas mayor backs Joe Biden for 2020 over two Texan candidates 2020 Democrats look to retool campaigns as Biden lead widens HBO documentary shows Beto O'Rourke apologizing to staffers for being a 'giant a—hole' MORE (R-Texas), had fewer bills passed than an also-ran like Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMueller speaks: Five takeaways Buttigieg congratulates Lindsey Graham challenger on campaign launch Graham after Mueller press briefing: 'For me, the case is over' MORE (R-S.C.).

"A lot of it is the institution of Congress doesn’t really lend itself to an individual having a record to show off on. So much of it is collective and complicated and behind the scenes,” said Hans Noel, a government professor at Georgetown University.

Party leaders who run for president have had only limited success.

Since World War II, only four candidates who have held leadership positions in Congress have won their party’s presidential nominations — Lyndon Johnson (D), Gerald Ford (R), Hubert Humphrey (D) and Bob Dole (R). Johnson and Ford ascended to the presidency through vacancies; Humphrey and Dole both lost.

The last two party leaders to run for president, Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE (R) in 2012 and Richard Gephardt (D) in 2004, both lost in their respective primaries.

Warren’s legislative record is illustrative of the way Congress works today. Of the 15 bills she has introduced that eventually became law, covering topics like combating the opioid epidemic or veterans' education, all were folded into other bills with other lead sponsors

Three measures Warren introduced — a gambling addiction prevention bill, a measure funding treatment for those who have suffered sexual trauma and a bill to streamline promotions in the National Guard — were all included in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, sponsored by then-House Armed Services Committee chairman Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: 1,500 troops heading to Mideast to counter Iran | Trump cites Iran tensions to push through Saudi arms sale | Senate confirms Army, Navy chiefs before weeklong recess Trump to send 1,500 troops to Middle East to counter Iran Overnight Defense: Iran worries dominate foreign policy talk | Pentagon reportedly to send WH plans for 10K troops in Mideast | Democrats warn Trump may push through Saudi arms sale | Lawmakers blast new Pentagon policy on sharing info MORE (R-Texas).

Members of Congress can also be effective in molding the shape of major legislation even if their name doesn’t appear on the final product.

Harris added provisions to the First Step Act — the criminal justice overhaul President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad Trump accuses Democrats of crime amid rising calls for impeachment MORE signed into law last year — that reformed sentencing guidelines and required the Justice Department to publish risk assessments, even though Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanHillicon Valley: Assange hit with 17 more charges | Facebook removes record 2.2B fake profiles | Senate passes anti-robocall bill | Senators offer bill to help companies remove Huawei equipment Senators offer bipartisan bill to help US firms remove Huawei equipment from networks Senators introduce bill to prevent border agency from selling personal data MORE (R-Alaska) gets credit as the bill’s prime sponsor.

“Unless you’re a relatively senior member of the majority party on a key committee or chair a committee, you’re not going to have a particularly notable legislative record,” said Lee Drutman, a senior fellow at the government reform think tank New America.

Two Democrats running for president stand out for their legislative achievements, one for his effectiveness in passing major pieces of legislation as a senior member of a majority party and one for her ability to pass measures in a bipartisan manner, even in the midst of divided government.

The first is former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats should not jeopardize 2020 victory with impeachment White House withdraws proposed expanded criminal background checks requirement: report Ocasio-Cortez compares climate scientists to viral clip of Ohio weatherman MORE, who served 36 years in the Senate before leaving to join Obama’s administration. Biden authored 20 meaningful bills during his time in the Senate, and another 189 amendments that became law.

His final two years in office, when he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, were notably active: In those two years, seven Biden-authored bills were signed into law and he passed 70 amendments to other legislation.

The second is Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement The Memo: Huge Democratic field boosts Biden MORE (D-Minn.), who authored 13 significant pieces of legislation that have become law during her 12 years in office, including five bills signed by President Trump. Those measures were less controversial, including bills to combat human trafficking, improve phone coverage in rural areas, and a $10 billion investment in water infrastructure that Trump signed last year.

Unlike more ambitious liberal policies that die partisan deaths, the bills Klobuchar has passed have focused on struggling rural areas in red and blue states, or noncontroversial area topics.

“If you’re in the most left-leaning part of the Democratic Party, the bills you introduce are less likely to be subject to compromise down the road,” said William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former domestic policy advisor to President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonJoe Biden in 2007: 'It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill' The 50 State Quarters Program: A government program that actually worked Clintons march in Memorial Day parade MORE.

“This is why I don’t think Klobuchar’s productivity is an accident: She typically begins from a place where compromise is conceivable.”

An analysis of data provided by Quorum, the legislative tracking firm, and by Congress itself shows Biden and Klobuchar have passed more bills and amendments per year of service — 5.8 for Biden, 3.8 for Klobuchar — than any of their rivals for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders comes in third despite the paucity of bills that bear his name. As the senior Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee and a former chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Sanders has become adept at passing amendments to key bills. He has authored 92 amendments during his 28 years in office.

By contrast, O’Rourke and Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment' Progressive activist: NRA doesn't represent all gun owners 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis MORE (D-Calif.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrat Delaney asks DNC to explain new debate threshold 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race MORE (D-Ohio) and Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race Will top 2020 Democrats make ending war in Afghanistan a defining issue or an afterthought? 2020 Dems join together for video marking Memorial Day MORE (D-Hawaii) have achieved the lowest number of legislative accomplishments during their time in the House. All four averaged fewer than one bill or amendment passed per year of service.

Another measure of legislative acumen, the Legislative Effectiveness Score compiled by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking, also shows Biden and Klobuchar at the top of the heap. The group uses 15 indicators, including bills introduced and committee hearings on those bills, to measure a lawmaker’s influence.

“The score that we put forward captures the degree to which a member of Congress is able to advance his or her agenda items through the process of making law. It weights more heavily pieces of legislation that moves further through the process,” said Craig Volden, a political scientist who co-directs the Center.

In the last Congress, Klobuchar was the most effective Democrat in the Senate; in the 110th Congress, the last in which Biden served, he was the fourth-most effective Democrat. His score over the 2007-2008 period was the highest he recorded in his 36 years in the Senate.

“It was quite a good last hurrah in his farewell term,” Volden said of the seven bills and 70 amendments Biden passed that year.

Sanders, Swalwell, Gabbard and Ryan all notched below-average scores in the last Congress. Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment Moulton unveils mental health plan, shares experience with post-traumatic stress MORE (D-Mass.) scored better than the average lawmaker, while Sens. Gillibrand, Harris, Warren and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMueller speaks: Five takeaways Biden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now MSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment MORE (D-N.J.) fell within average ranges.