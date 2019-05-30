2020 hopeful Hickenlooper calls for impeachment inquiry

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Progressive activist: NRA doesn't represent all gun owners Hickenlooper: Democrats have to reject socialism or Trump will be reelected MORE became the ninth Democrat running for president to call for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad Trump accuses Democrats of crime amid rising calls for impeachment MORE’s impeachment, saying early Thursday that the process could uncover crucial facts over possible wrongdoing by the president.

Hickenlooper, who had previously shied away from impeachment, said on CNN that he was swayed by the remarks of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now Chris Christie: Mueller 'contradicts' Barr's summary of his findings The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE, who on Wednesday maintained that he could not exonerate Trump of any crimes and that “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

“After listening to Mueller, and I wanted to hear what he had to say, I think of myself as an extreme moderate, but I think he laid the responsibility clearly at the doorstep of Congress. I think we have to begin an impeachment inquiry. That doesn’t mean we’re going to impeach President Trump tomorrow or maybe ever. But I do think we have an obligation to follow where the facts lead,” Hickenlooper said.

“And we have to recognize that, I’m not naïve, but [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Health Care: Missouri governor steps up threats to Planned Parenthood | Louisiana passes 'heartbeat' abortion ban | Trump official who oversaw refugee children to leave post | Durbin urges FDA crackdown on e-cigs Mueller speaks: Five takeaways Ken Cuccinelli neither deserving nor qualified to play any role in immigration policy MORE’s [R-Ky.] never going to impeach Trump. We’ve got to keep our eye on the prize and recognize that we’ve got to beat Trump at the ballot box. But at the same time, we’ve got to get the real facts of what did happen.”

Hickenlooper’s comments come as the White House defies a slate of subpoenas from several House committees for testimony and documents from current and former officials. Several House members have cited the White House’s refusal to cooperate with the oversight inquiries as evidence that impeachment proceedings such begin.

“I think that having an impeachment inquiry where you do have the weight of the inquiry behind the subpoenas so that you really get the real facts, I think that’s critically important at this point,” Hickenlooper said, adding that he views that separately from the impeachment proceedings themselves.

“Yes, I think that we need to get the facts, and just asking to bring forth the evidence, I think you’d be crazy not to do it.”

Hickenlooper joined a chorus of Democratic presidential candidates calling for Trump’s ouster, many of whom ramped up their criticism of the president after Mueller’s remarks.

However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Missouri governor steps up threats to Planned Parenthood | Louisiana passes 'heartbeat' abortion ban | Trump official who oversaw refugee children to leave post | Durbin urges FDA crackdown on e-cigs Hillicon Valley: Pelosi blasts Facebook for not taking down doctored video | Democrats push election security after Mueller warning | Critics dismiss FCC report on broadband access | Uber to ban passengers with low ratings On The Money: US banks see profits rise | Pelosi 'optimistic' on infrastructure deal with Trump | Former Black Caucus staffers flex clout on K Street MORE (D-Calif.) avoided calling for impeachment proceedings, saying only in a statement Wednesday that the House would continue its oversight efforts.