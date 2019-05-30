Buttigieg slams reported Trump request to move USS McCain: 'Our military is not a prop'

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg on Mueller: This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets MORE slammed a reported Trump administration request for military officials to hide the USS John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad White House asked for USS John McCain to be 'out of sight' during Trump's visit to Japan: WSJ MORE during the president's visit to Japan.

Buttigieg, who served in the Navy, said Thursday that the military isn't a "prop" to be "toyed with for the benefit of a fragile president's ego."

This is not a show. Our military is not a prop. Ships and sailors are not to be toyed with for the benefit of a fragile president’s ego. https://t.co/plI68Yplp5 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 30, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that White House officials requested the ship be "out of sight" during President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad Trump accuses Democrats of crime amid rising calls for impeachment MORE's Memorial Day visit.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he didn't know about the decision, but said that who ever made the order was "well meaning" given his past feuds with the late GOP Sen. John McCain. Trump has continued to attack McCain nearly a year after the senator's death, and said Thursday that he "was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form."

The Washington Post and New York Times both confirmed the Wall Street Journal's report, which said that military officials approved measures so the ship would be hidden during Trump's state visit.

Buttigieg has in the past come to McCain's defense after a Trump attack, pointing to accusations that Trump faked a bone spurs diagnoses to avoid serving in the Vietnam War.

"When a president (who faked a disability in order to avoid serving) attacks a departed war hero, it’s for attention," Buttigieg tweeted in March. "We should honor the late Senator McCain, and also follow his example by focusing not on the behavior of the president but on the future of our country."