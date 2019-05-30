Castro to participate in Fox News town hall

Julián Castro's presidential campaign announced Thursday that the former Housing and Urban Development secretary will participate in a Fox News town hall on June 13 in Arizona.

"Secretary Castro is looking forward to the opportunity to share his vision for the future of our country with the FOX News audience in a state that should be critical for Democrats in 2020," Castro's campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement.

The event will be held in Phoenix and hosted by Bret Baier of "Special Report" and Martha McCallum of "The Story."

The town hall will be an opportunity for Castro to reach a new set of voters amid languishing poll numbers. The former San Antonio, Texas, mayor has polled close to 2 percent in most national and state surveys.

Castro will be the fifth 2020 candidate to appear in a Fox News town hall, following Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE (I-Vt.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates MSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement The Memo: Huge Democratic field boosts Biden MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg on Mueller: This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets MORE (D).

Some candidates have explicitly refused to participate in town halls hosted by the network.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment MORE (D-Mass.) earlier this month blasted Fox News as a "hate-for-profit machine," saying she would never appear in a Fox town hall.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Chris Christie: Mueller 'contradicts' Barr's summary of his findings MORE' (D-Calif.) campaign previously told The Hill that the network has "reached out, but we haven't entertained it."

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE declared in March that the party would not allow Fox News to host any of its presidential primary debates in the 2020 election cycle.

Castro, 44, appeared in an April 11 town hall hosted by "CNN Tonight" anchor Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonTrump biographer: He believes in 'genetic superiority' and does not 'respect most people' CNN's Don Lemon asks if Rosenstein is a 'double agent type' CNN celebrates correspondents' weekend with New Orleans-themed brunch MORE, drawing 654,000 viewers.

Fox News drew 2.6 million total viewers for a town hall with Sanders that same month, while 1.6 million tuned in for Klobuchar's event in early May and 1.1 million watched Sunday's town hall with Buttigieg.

CNN has hosted more than 20 town halls this year and will host four more events featuring 2020 Democratic contenders in the coming days.



Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems make last dash for debate stage The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE (D-Colo.) on Thursday will appear on CNN at 10 p.m. The event will be moderated by chief political correspondent Dana Bash Dana BashDe Blasio hits Biden on crime bill: 'A huge mistake' GOP senator: Trump needs to be 'very careful' on pardons of soldiers charged with war crimes CNN's O'Rourke town hall finishes behind Fox News, MSNBC MORE.



Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment Moulton unveils mental health plan, shares experience with post-traumatic stress MORE (Mass.), Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrat Delaney asks DNC to explain new debate threshold 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race MORE (Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment' Progressive activist: NRA doesn't represent all gun owners 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis MORE (Calif.) are slated to appear on Sunday in back-to-back town halls beginning at 6 p.m. The moderators for those events will be anchors Victor Blackwell, Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, respectively.



The four town halls will all take place at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, the network said.

MSNBC has also been featuring 2020 Democratic hopefuls in town halls, including one on Tuesday night with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) that attracted 2.2 million viewers.

Joe Concha contributed.