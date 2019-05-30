Biden: McCain 'should be treated as a war hero'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats should not jeopardize 2020 victory with impeachment White House withdraws proposed expanded criminal background checks requirement: report Ocasio-Cortez compares climate scientists to viral clip of Ohio weatherman MORE defended the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad White House asked for USS John McCain to be 'out of sight' during Trump's visit to Japan: WSJ MORE (R-Ariz.), saying the Vietnam veteran should be treated as a war hero amid reports the Trump administration obscured a Navy ship bearing McCain's name during a recent overseas trip by the president.

“John McCain was a war hero, should be treated as a war hero, anything less than that is beneath anyone who doesn’t treat him that way. He’s just — he is a hero,” Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate who served with McCain for a number of years in the Senate, told reporters Thursday in Delaware.

“He was a friend of mine. We argued like the devil, as I said in my eulogy, we loved each other, but we argued like the devil. But we abided by the same values, that’s why I love John McCain and that’s why we need a lot more John McCains.”

NEW: BIDEN reacts to reports of USS McCain being covered while POTUS was in Japan: McCain was a war hero, Should be treated like a war hero, anything less than that is below anyone who doesn’t treat him that way @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/GRqFgdGXpa — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) May 30, 2019

McCain was held as a prisoner of war for over five years in Vietnam, enduring torture that would permanently impact the mobility in his arms. The Senate Armed Services Committee chairman and former GOP presidential nominee died in August.

Biden’s comments come in the aftermath of reports that military officials sought to hide the USS John S. McCain during President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad Trump accuses Democrats of crime amid rising calls for impeachment MORE’s trip to Japan earlier this week.

Trump and McCain repeatedly clashed, with the president saying McCain was not a war hero and often hitting him over his vote against a GOP plan to repeal ObamaCare.

Questioned about the USS McCain, Trump told reporters Thursday he “was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form.”

“But I would never do a thing like that,” he added. “Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him. And they were well-meaning, I will say.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported Wednesday that White House officials requested the ship be "out of sight" when Trump visited Japan over Memorial Day weekend. Measures to hide the ship's name from view were later approved.

The Washington Post and New York Times later confirmed the Journal's reporting, though none of the papers said Trump was involved in making the request. The Journal reported that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Navy and the White House were involved in discussions.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan Patrick Michael ShanahanMeghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad White House asked for USS John McCain to be 'out of sight' during Trump's visit to Japan: WSJ Overnight Defense: Pentagon intel chief believes Russia cheating on nuke treaty | Shanahan breaks with Trump over North Korean missile tests | Top general explains Iranian threats MORE told reporters that he was not aware of the situation and ordered the Pentagon to look into the matter.

"I would never dishonor the memory of a great American patriot like Sen. McCain. I would never disrespect the young men and women that crew that ship," said Shanahan.