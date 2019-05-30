Doug Jones mocks Moore over reaction to potential Senate bid: 'They're just not that into you'

"Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore," he added.

It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017. Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore.



Roy Moore hits back at Trump in defiant interview via @POLITICO pic.twitter.com/4xDBARtLHx — Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 30, 2019

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had nothing against Moore personally, but warned that he could not win the deeply red state, which the president won by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016.

"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday.