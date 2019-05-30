Jill Biden: 'It took a lot of courage' for women to speak out about Joe's behavior

Former second lady Jill Biden on Wednesday praised the "courage" of women who spoke out about being uncomfortable after being touched by her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats should not jeopardize 2020 victory with impeachment White House withdraws proposed expanded criminal background checks requirement: report Ocasio-Cortez compares climate scientists to viral clip of Ohio weatherman MORE.

"It took a lot of courage for women to step forward and say, you know, you’re in my space, and Joe heard that," Biden said while appearing on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Trevor NoahFox News's 'Greg Gutfeld Show' draws more viewers than weeknight hosts Seth Meyers, James Corden Chinese state TV airs 'Daily Show' clip of Trevor Noah joking US banned Huawei because it is behind in tech Trevor Noah defends joke about ‘African-ness’ of French World Cup team after criticism MORE."

Earlier this year, multiple women said that they felt uncomfortable after past physical contact with Biden, who is running for president. In response, Biden released a video in which he said he would be more mindful of women's boundaries.

“It just won’t happen again, he heard what they were saying,” Jill Biden said on Comedy Central.

Biden also said that she thinks it is fair that she is being asked about such issues, saying, “That’s part of it, when you run together, and I’ll be out there with him on the campaign trail.”

Joe Biden is among two dozen people seeking the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. He has been the front-runner in many recent polls.